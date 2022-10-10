Microsoft Surface event: start time and how to watch

Microsoft’s fall Surface event is set to happen on Wednesday, October 12th at 10AM ET, 7AM PST

While there aren’t any official details on what Microsoft has planned, there are a handful of product announcements we plan to see at the event.

The free space on the bingo card for this event is a new Surface Pro 9 announcement with configurations that flex a combination of Intel and Arm hardware, with perhaps the addition of some new colorways. We really liked the Surface Pro 8 with its modernized aesthetic and vivid 120Hz display, so it’ll be interesting to see how a new model builds on the already excellent tablet.

We might also get a look at a new ecosystem of Surface accessories, including new Surface Earbuds and updated Type Covers with new aesthetic options. And, while we’re excited to get more details on Windows on Arm devkit “Project Volterra,” we’re not holding our breath.