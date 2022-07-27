Microsoft returns to in-person tech events in October with Ignite

Microsoft is holding an in-person tech event in October, the first since the coronavirus pandemic began more than two years ago. Microsoft Ignite, an annual conference for developers and IT professionals, will take place in Seattle between October 12th and 14th, and Microsoft says “space will be limited.”

The software maker is planning to open registration for Ignite in late August, and it will be free to attend virtually. Microsoft is planning in-person events in cities around the world, with a central event at the Seattle Convention Center. “The Seattle in-person experience will include highly interactive and immersive activities at the Seattle Convention Center,” explains an FAQ from Microsoft. The FAQ doesn’t cover how Microsoft plans to limit attendees’ exposure to COVID-19 or whether masks and / or vaccinations will be required.

Microsoft Ignite takes place just ahead of the Surface 10-year anniversary

Microsoft Ignite will take place just days before the 10th anniversary of Surface. Microsoft originally launched its Surface RT tablet line on October 26th, 2012. Sources tell The The Hamden Journal that Microsoft is planning to mark the 10-year anniversary of Surface with new products this fall, and is planning to deliver the 22H2 update for Windows 11 in late September. Microsoft Ignite itself will likely cover all the latest Windows, Office, and Azure updates.

Microsoft originally made all of its internal and external events digital-only in April 2020, due to the coronavirus pandemic. Microsoft Build was one of the company’s first digital-only events, and the company continued with several special gaming, cloud, and Windows events throughout 2021 that were all virtual.