Microsoft Q1 2023: profits and Windows down but Xbox and devices up

It’s a new financial year for Microsoft, and the Windows and Xbox maker has just posted the first quarter of its 2023 financial results today. Microsoft made $50.1 billion in revenue and a net income of $17.6 billion during Q1. Revenue is up 11 percent but net income has decreased by 14 percent — meaning profits are down at Microsoft this quarter.

While there were signs of PC declines earlier this year, it’s clear this quarter that the PC is very much in decline, and that has impacted Microsoft’s Windows results. PC shipments experienced another big decline in the recent quarter — 15 percent, according to IDC. Geopolitical tensions, inflation, and continued supply chain challenges are all contributing to PC sales issues, alongside softer demand.

The Surface Pro 9 launched today. Photo by Amelia Holowaty Krales / The The Hamden Journal

Microsoft’s Windows OEM revenue, the price PC manufacturers pay Microsoft to put Windows on machines, fell 15 percent in Q1, driven by what Microsoft describes as a “continued deterioration in the PC market.”

Despite the challenges, IDC says shipment volumes “remain well above pre-pandemic levels,” so it’s not all doom and gloom for Windows and PCs just yet.

Microsoft’s Surface devices are still doing well, too. While there weren’t any big new Surface launches in Q1, Surface revenue is up by 2 percent. Microsoft now declares this as “devices revenue,” rather than just Surface, so it may include other revenue from non-Surface devices. Microsoft just recently announced new Surface Pro 9, Surface Laptop 5, and Surface Studio 2 Plus devices, which will likely renew interest in Surface for Microsoft’s fiscal Q2 2023.

Microsoft’s Xbox Series S and X hardware. Photo by Tom Warren / The The Hamden Journal

Microsoft’s other hardware, Xbox, is up this quarter. Hardware revenue increased by 13 percent alongside a 3 percent dip in Xbox content and services revenue. Microsoft says this was driven by “declines in first-party content and in third-party content, with lower engagement hours and higher monetization, particularly offset by growth in Xbox Game Pass subscriptions.” Overall, gaming revenue at Microsoft “grew slightly” year over year.

Microsoft once again hasn’t provided an update on Xbox Game Pass subscribers this quarter after the service grew to 25 million in January following the holiday releases of Age of Empires IV, Forza Horizon 5, and Halo Infinite.