Microsoft PowerPoint for iOS has a new portrait mode

The increased demand for portrait mode content has been driven by the popularity of TikTok, Instagram Reels, and YouTube Shorts. As people have adjusted to consuming content in their phone’s native vertical orientation, tools optimized for portrait content creation have to follow suit.

iPhone users will find the option for portrait mode within the Home tab. Image: Microsoft

Microsoft acknowledged this “shift towards mobile-first content creation” alongside its announcement. Now, Office Insiders using PowerPoint Mobile on iOS can switch in and out of portrait mode when creating and editing slides.