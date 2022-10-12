Microsoft Places is a new app to keep track of your hybrid team

As part of today’s Ignite conference, Microsoft is launching a new workplace app specifically designed to help with the challenges of hybrid working. The app is called Microsoft Places, and the company says it’s launching “soon” in beta.

A screenshot of the app published by Microsoft today shows a dashboard view that tracks what percentage of your team is due to be in the office on a given day and lets you list where you’re working in a given week. As well as tracking people’s locations, the app is also designed to help you organize your work around them by giving “insights and guidance” on travel time as well as helping people navigate to work locations within offices themselves.

A dashboard view showing where colleagues are working in a given week. Image: Microsoft

Places is also designed to help managers plan office use, highlighting how spaces are used so they can plan how much space might be needed in the future. Microsoft also advertises that Places will be able to offer information on “sentiment related to hybrid policies” to help managers decide how to organize their remote teams.