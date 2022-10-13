Microsoft Office will be replaced by Microsoft 365 as part of its ongoing refresh

Back in 2020, Microsoft announced that it would be changing the name of its Office 365 subscription to Microsoft 365, acknowledging that it had become more than just a work app. Now, it’s removing most of the remaining Office branding, according to new updates spotted by The Verge. “In the coming months, Office.com, the Office mobile app, and the Office app for Windows will become the Microsoft 365 app, with a new icon, a new look, and even more features,” a FAQ states.

Currently, you can access Microsoft’s Word, Excel and other apps online at Office.com, but that will soon be switched to Microsoft365.com — with a new six-sided logo replacing the current square one. The changes will happen next month, and the Office app for Windows, MacOS, iOS and Android will be rebranded in January.

The app names themselves won’t change, as you’ll still be using Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Teams, Outlook, Clipchamp, Stream and Designer. There will also be a Microsoft 365 app on mobile and desktop that will act as a centralized hub for information, showing meetings, files, documents and more.

The Office name will remain for one-time purchases through Office 2021 and Office LTSC that offers apps through volume licensing. However, it’s now considered a legacy brand, so any new features will be for Microsoft 365 and not Office, according to The Verge. Microsoft added that “there are no changes to Office 365 subscription plans.”