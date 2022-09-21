Microsoft is redesigning Windows 11’s photos app again

Alex Castro / The The Hamden Journal

Microsoft may have redesigned its photos app last year to better match the aesthetics of Windows 11, but now it’s testing a new version with a slightly new look and a few other improvements.

Perhaps the most noticeable change is a new gallery view, which offers a different way to browse through your photos. In a blog post, Microsoft’s Dave Grochocki says that the updated view is intended to simplify browsing, finding, managing, and consuming the photos you have in your collection. The new app will also offer improvements to the “Memories” feature, though Grochocki’s blog post doesn’t detail exactly what’s different.

Image: Microsoft The new gallery view in Microsoft’s redesigned Photos app for Windows 11. You can…

