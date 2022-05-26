Microsoft Flight Simulator’s Top Gun expansion launches as a free update

Microsoft’s long-awaited Top Gun: Maverick expansion for Microsoft Flight Simulator is now available free for all players. After being delayed to match the movie’s shifted release date, the Top Gun expansion arrived on Wednesday to test players piloting skills.

The free update includes a Top Gun: Maverick Edition livery for the F/A-18E Super Hornet, three training missions for the Super Hornet, and even a particularly demanding aircraft carrier landing challenge. The training missions are designed to train Microsoft Flight Simulator players to learn unrestricted take-offs, high-speed maneuvering, and the low altitude stunts that are found in Top Gun: Maverick.

Once training is over there are five challenges that will test traversing through canyons and above mountains at high speed. The expansion includes access to a hypersonic aircraft that can reach speeds of Mach 10, and a mission to fly into the stratosphere, the second-lowest layer of the Earth’s atmosphere.

The new Top Gun update for Microsoft Flight Simulator is available now free of charge for all players on Xbox Series X / S, Xbox Cloud Gaming, and PC.