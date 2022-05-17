Microsoft Flight Simulator’s new world update adds Italy and Malta

Spring has sprung and summer is just around the corner; and now you can embrace the sunshine with a little virtual trip across Italy. In its latest update, Microsoft Flight Simulator has further refined two areas: Italy and the island country Malta. Now, players can view the countries and all they have to offer in greater detail.

The patch, which is Microsoft Flight Simulator’s ninth update, is live now and free to download. The developers added an entire suite of graphical improvements to over 20 cities across the two countries, including Rome, Naples, Venice, and Milan as well as the city-state of The Vatican. It’s so detailed you can almost smell the fresh cappuccinos!

The update also comes with four “handcrafted” airports: Palermo Airport (LICJ) in Sicily, Sondrio Airport (LILO) in the southern Tyrol, Marina di Campo Airport (LIRJ) on Elba Island, and Bolanzo Airport (LIPB) in the southern Tyrol, along with enhanced details in 100 other airports. Italy is chock-full of historical landmarks so the update will bring 105 points of interest across Italy and Malta.

The developers continue to release improved versions of various regions. In March, the team released graphical enhancements to regions of Iberia, which included countries like Spain and Portugal.

To unlock the new content all you need to do is make sure you have the most up-to-date version of the game, download the World Update Nine, and then you’re set to explore Italy!