Microsoft Flight Simulator World Update 8 improves Spain and Portugal

Microsoft Flight Simulator’s latest update adds some enhancements to an already beautiful region. The game’s new Iberia update adds graphical upgrades to all areas in the region and is now available.

The patch, which is the game’s eighth major world update, makes significant graphical improvements to Microsoft Flight Simulator’s Spain, Portugal, Andorra, and Gibraltar regions. These updates include many famous landmarks from the area, including the Basilica of Sagrada Familia, the Aqueducts of Segovia, and the City of Arts and Sciences in Valencia.

Along with the landmarks and beautifully upgraded visuals, this update also adds 99 new points of interest to Microsoft Flight Simulator, along with four bush trips, four new discovery flights, five new landing challenges, and four new airports.

This update was originally planned for release last week, but was delayed due to the tragic crash of a Chinese plane on March 21. Shortly after the news, the game’s Twitter account updated players, letting them know that in light of the tragedy the patch would be postponed a few days.

World Update 8 is live in Microsoft Flight Simulator now and is free for players on all platforms.