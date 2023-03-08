Microsoft details how it could get Call of Duty: Warzone running on Switch

In a filing (pdf) submitted to the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), Microsoft shared some details about how it thinks it will be able to get Call of Duty games to run on the Nintendo Switch.

Last month, Microsoft signed a binding 10-year agreement to bring Call of Duty games to Nintendo players day and date as on Xbox with “full feature and content parity” if its proposed acquisition of Activision Blizzard goes through. In the CMA filing, Microsoft makes two main points to argue that it’s possible to bring games like Call of Duty: Warzone and “buy-to-play” titles like Modern Warfare II to Switch:

If you’ve ever played Fortnite on Switch, you probably know that it looks a lot worse than it does on newer consoles and PC hardware. But it does play generally fine; my wife and I have no troubles squadding up multiple times per week even though she’s on Switch and I’m on PS5 or Xbox. I imagine Call of Duty games would be similar, meaning they probably won’t look as good as on Xbox Series X, but you’ll at least be able to play them on a Nintendo platform. (Hopefully, Nintendo’s rumored next console has better graphics.)