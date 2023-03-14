Microsoft Build 2023 kicks off on May 23rd

Microsoft Build is back, and this time, it’s taking place both digitally and in person from Seattle, Washington. The company has officially announced that its annual developer conference will start on May 23rd and last through May 25th, with pre-day workshops starting on the 22nd.

Last year, Microsoft held a virtual and more limited in-person event due to the covid pandemic. While Build presents an opportunity for developers, students, engineers, engineers, and technology professionals to learn more about Microsoft products, it’s also where Microsoft shares major updates for Windows and its suite of productivity apps.

While attending the event virtually is free, you’ll have to pay to attend in person. Even if you’re attending digitally, you’ll still get to watch live keynotes, attend question-and-answer sessions, and join other interactive experiences. You can register for the event here, and thankfully, it won’t have any overlap with Google I/O this year, which is slated for May 10th.