Microsoft Build 2022 will take place May 24th–26th

Microsoft’s annual Build developer conference is back as a virtual event for 2022. Much like the past two Builds, this year’s event will be hosted online from May 24th to May 26th. Microsoft hosts Build every year as an event for developers, engineers, IT professionals, students, and startups to learn the latest about Microsoft technologies, Windows, Office, and more.

While it’s traditionally hosted live in Seattle, Microsoft was first forced to make the event virtual in 2020, and the pandemic has once again kept this event digital for 2022. Microsoft is making some changes, though. This year will include “market-specific content” for France, Germany, Japan, Latin America, and the UK. With repeated sessions, Microsoft already does a good job catering to multiple time zones, and this year’s Build will kick off with the annual keynote on May 24th at 8:30AM PT / 11:30AM ET.

At Build 2021, Microsoft teased its Windows 11 announcement, opened up Microsoft Teams to apps, and built an AI-powered autocomplete for code using GPT-3. This year, we’re expecting most Windows news at an event next week, but there’s still room for plenty of developer-focused announcements.