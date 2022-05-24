Microsoft Build 2022: start time and how to watch live

Microsoft’s yearly developer conference is kicking off Tuesday, May 24th and running through Thursday, May 26th. The conference, historically attended by IT professionals, engineers, and students, moved online in 2020 due to the pandemic and also became an entirely free event.

Microsoft is continuing this trend in 2022 and keeping its sessions open to anyone interested in learning the latest on what the company is cooking up. So if you’re into checking out the latest Windows and Edge browser updates, understanding the difference between a product and a platform, and learning from other people that work heavily in Microsoft land, check out the links below!

How to watch MS Build 2022 Keynote and Sessions

If you want to attend any sessions, then register for free here.

The keynote for Microsoft Build 2022 will start at 8:15AM PT / 11:15AM ET on May 24th.

Catch the keynote and the sessions here on the Microsoft Build 2022 page.

Regional Spotlight events

Microsoft is bringing special attention to developers in France, Germany, Japan, Latin America, and the UK this year. Special sessions will be broken out for people in these regions and in their respective languages to talk about the newest announcements and how they can benefit them. Click the links below to jump into the international sessions.

France

Germany

Japan

Latin America

UK

And of course, stay tuned to The The Hamden Journal for all the news coming out of the conference!