Metaverse gift guide: The best video games and virtual reality headsets to get started in the metaverse

Fortnite V-Bucks, $8+ Starting from $7.99 for 1000 V-Bucks, this precious premium currency makes for an ideal stocking filler for any Fortnite fan. V-Bucks can also be redeemed regardless of what platform you’re playing on.

Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 Max, $200 With the flip of a switch, there’s finally a true multiplatform wireless gaming headset, which works whether you’re playing on PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, PC, or mobile, and offers maximum comfort and a long battery life.

Fortnite: Minty Legends Pack, $21+ Epic’s battle royale is the biggest metaverse in gaming today and you can play it for free, but this edition available on PS4, PS5, Xbox, and Switch nonetheless makes for an ideal gift that comes with exclusive Minty cosmetics and 1000 V-bucks to get you started.

Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 Series, $450+ One of the most comfortable gaming chairs will also help with posture. Prices vary depending on your level of customization, but the chair also comes with a magnetic memory foam head pillow.

Meta Quest 2, $399+ The all-in-one VR system. From multiplayer games to unique social experiences to joining up with friends at a live show or instructor-led workout, Meta Quest 2 provides new opportunities to meet and connect with others in VR.

Roblox Digital Gift Card, $10+ The Roblox metaverse is full of people creating and sharing their own experiences with the platform’s tools. With Robux digital gift cards ranging from $10 to $200, they’re ideal gifts for anyone who loves hanging out with their friends in this creative space.

Valve Index Full VR Kit, $1,000 Valve’s headset is one of the most high-end on the market, and this kit includes the base stations and controllers required to take full advantage of the most immersive VR. Just make sure your PC has the specs to match.

HTC Vive Pro 2, $800 HTC’s latest iteration of its headset built for room-scale VR is a premium upgrade for high-end PC-VR users, featuring a 5K display and an increased field of view for ultimate immersion.

HP Reverb G2 Virtual Reality Headset, $400 HP’s headset is a more afforable PC-VR option that’s compatible with VR blockbusters like Half-Life: Alyx. Better yet, cameras are built into the headset so no additional setup in your room is required.

bHaptics TactSuit, $300+ If you’re looking for more tactile immersion than a controller can provide, this wearable vest offers 16 haptic feedback points around the body supported by plenty of VR titles both natively and via mods. A pricier vest with 40 haptic points is also available.

bHpatics Tactal Haptic Face Cover, $150 We’re not sure if you’ll really want to feel what it’s like to experience a headshot or a punch to the face, but the next best thing is this haptic face cover that literally gets your head in the game.

KIWI design VR Cable Management, $23+ Tired of cables pulling you out of the VR experience? Then this quiet and easy-to-install (either permanent or adhesive) pully system is just what you need to give you more room to lose yourself in the virtual world.

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit, $100 Nintendo may not be invested in the metaverse, but this AR twist on its beloved Mario Kart series is a fun and novel entry point, as you create tracks and drive around your own courses in your living room.

Nreal Air AR glasses, $380 It’s Google Glass but it actually looks kinda cool. It’s also like having your very own private theater for streaming movies and gaming.

AirPods, $170+ Given the weight of a VR headset, you might prefer immersive audio that’s a bit lighter. Apple’s third generation Airpods perfectly complement the experience, featuring personalized spatial audio with dynamic head tracking.