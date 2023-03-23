Meta’s VR game publisher is now called ‘Oculus Publishing’

Meta’s publishing arm for virtual reality games is now officially called Oculus Publishing. It’s a completely different division from Oculus Studios, which is the company’s label for first-party games. Oculus Publishing will instead support partner developers with conceptualization, funding, technological help, as well as promotion and merchandising. While the name is new, the division itself isn’t. It had previously funded and supported over 300 titles, including Among Us VR, Bonelab and The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners.

The company has also revealed that Oculus Publishing has over 150 titles currently in development, which bodes well for the Quest 3 that’s expected to arrive this year. Previous reports suggested that the next-gen Quest will be thinner and more powerful than its predecessor and will have mixed reality capabilities. That could mean that some of these new titles — Meta unfortunately didn’t name any of them in its announcement — may have features that weren’t possible for older games.

At the moment, users still have more than 500 titles to choose from in the Meta Quest Store, and they seem to be doing well. Last year, the company said the games and apps on the store had surpassed $1.5 billion in revenue, with 40 titles grossing over $10 million. In addition, the number of titles that had reached $20 million in revenue had doubled year-over-year.