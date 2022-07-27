Meta’s revenue shrank for the first time in its history

Facebook parent company Meta has just reported its earnings for the second quarter of 2022, and it was another quarter of shrinking profits. Total revenue of $28.8 billion was only down one percent compared to Q2 one year ago, but net income dropped 36 percent to $6.7 billion. Making almost $7 billion in profit is not a bad quarter for anyone, but the size of the decline compared to a year ago is pretty significant. And, according to the Wall Street Journal, this is the first-ever drop in revenue for Meta / Facebook — so even though we’re only talking one percent, it’s still noteworthy.

Revenue from advertising and Meta’s “family of apps” was essentially flat year-over-year, and Reality Labs (home to hardware like the Meta Quest and other metaverse-related initiatives) actually grew 48 percent year-over-year to $452 million. But Reality Labs accounted for a $2.8 billion loss this quarter, a 15 percent larger loss than Q2 one year ago. At this rate, it seems likely that Reality Labs will lose Meta more than the $10 billion it cost the company in 2021.

This comes the same day that the FTC announced it was seeking to block Meta’s acquisition of ‘Supernatural’ VR workout app maker Within, a proposed sale that was announced last year. “Instead of competing on the merits, Meta is trying to buy its way to the top,” John Newman, deputy director of the FTC’s Bureau of Competition, said in a statement.

Meta is holding a call with investors at 5PM ET, and we’ll be listening in to hear comments from CEO Mark Zuckerberg and will update this post with anything we learn.

Developing…