Meta’s paid verification program goes live in the US

paid verification program is available in the US starting today, CEO Mark Zuckerberg wrote on . Those who sign up for will get a blue verification badge on Facebook and Instagram, “proactive impersonation protection” and direct access to customer support, Zuckerberg said. It costs $12 per month via the web and $15 per month if you become a Meta Verified member through iOS or Android to account for those platform’s cuts of in-app payments. You’ll also get some stars, which you can use to tip Facebook creators, and extra stickers for Stories and Reels.

The company . Verified differs from , through which folks can pay for a blue check mark and other perks, as it requires Instagram and Facebook users to provide Meta with a piece of government ID that matches the name and photo on their account.

Meta Verified subscribers can’t change their profile name or photo, username or date of birth unless they’re willing to go through the verification process again. Any notable Instagram or Facebook account that was previously verified will keep their blue check.