Meta’s layoffs are reportedly ‘gutting’ its new customer service teams

Meta’s company-wide job cuts impacted the customer service team it had just started to build, leaving influencers and group admins grappling with scammers and technical difficulties, according to a report from CNBC.

Meta announced its plans to build a customer support team last year, with Brent Harris, Meta’s vice president of governance, stating the company was “spending a bunch of time” on it at the time. There was never a clear plan of what exactly the customer support team would do, but it seemed that it would at least assist users who were wrongly locked out of their accounts or had their posts removed.

The company also started testing a live chat support team to assist users with account recovery in 2021. It provided an update on this last December, stating it had grown the initiative to “more than a million people in nine countries” and that it planned to bring the test to over 30 countries. The company also said it would “double down” on “increasing support for people when they are locked out of their accounts” throughout 2023.

However, it’s unclear how much of Meta’s customer support team is still active. Several influencers and businesses who spoke to CNBC reported difficulties getting in touch with Meta support when dealing with a range of issues on its platforms. Meanwhile, group admins told CNBC they received a message in January that indicated Facebook would no longer offer dedicated support for groups.

Meta’s new $11.99 per month verification subscription may be part of the reason why it wants to cut back on free user support. One benefit of Meta Verified is that it lets users talk to a support agent about “common account issues.” That implies the vast majority of unpaid users won’t get access to that kind of support, which has remained a pain point for Meta for years. But if Meta is making massive cuts across its teams, that calls into question how large this support team for verified users will be.