‘Metal Gear Solid 2’ mod adds a third-person camera to Hideo Kojima’s masterpiece

Twenty years ago this month, Konami released Metal Gear Solid 2: Substance, an expanded reissue of MGS2: Sons of Liberty. If you’ve been looking for an excuse to revisit one of the , now is the perfect time. Over the weekend, modder oct0xor released , a mod that adds a third-person camera to Hideo Kojima’s masterpiece.
If it’s been a while since you played MGS2, you may have forgotten the game employed an overhead camera that was a holdover from Metal Gear, Metal Gear 2: Solid Snake and Metal Gear Solid. It wasn’t until 2006’s Metal Gear Solid 3: Subsistence, the expanded rerelease of Snake Eater, that Hideo Kojima and Konami implemented a proper third-person camera. That bit of history is also where the mod’s name comes from, with The Substance of Subsistence referring to the expanded editions of each game.
Adding a new perspective to MGS2 was no easy task. “The code to have a normal third-person camera was never present in the game, and in order to implement it, I had to reverse engineer and rewrite many things in the game engine,” oct0xor told . You can learn more about the work that was involved in a oct0xor shared a few months back.
You can find instructions on how to install the Substance of Subsistence on . The tricky part is finding a copy of the game for PC. Konami from GOG and other digital storefronts over a “temporary” licensing issue in 2021. In July, the company said it was still working on resolving the dispute but did not provide a timeline for when the games would be available to purchase again.
