Meta Verified is a paid verification service for Facebook and Instagram

The rumors were true: Facebook parent company Meta is preparing to launch a Twitter Blue-like subscription called Meta Verified. On Sunday morning, Mark Zuckerberg took to his newly launched broadcast channel to share the news. He said the subscription service would give users a blue badge, additional impersonation protection and direct access to customer support. “This feature is about increasing authenticity and security across our services,” Zuckerberg said, adding Meta would test the subscription first in Australia and New Zealand before rolling it out to other countries. Meta Verified will cost $15 per month when users subscribe through the company’s apps on iOS. On the web, where Apple’s up to 30 percent commission on in-app purchases doesn’t apply, the service will cost $12 per month. The subscription will cover both Instagram and Facebook accounts.

Developing…