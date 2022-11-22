Meta Quest 2 bundle with ‘Resident Evil 4’ and ‘Beat Saber’ is just $350 for Black Friday

All products recommended by The Hamden Journal are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing.

This might be your best chance to buy a virtual reality headset as a gift — or, let’s be honest, for yourself. Amazon is selling a Meta Quest 2 128GB Black Friday bundle that includes the Resident Evil 4 VR remake and Beat Saber for $350. That’s less than the usual price of the hardware by itself, and makes it an easy choice if you wanted games to play from the very start. A 256GB bundle is also available for $430.

The Quest 2 has been around for over two years, but it’s still the go-to headset for standalone VR. While it’s not as powerful as tethered hardware like the upcoming PlayStation VR2, the freedom of movement makes it very appealing. You can play games or enter the metaverse without tripping over cords or limiting yourself to one room. The high-res screens, comfortable fit (once you’ve adjusted the lenses) and excellent controllers make the device pleasant to use for the two-plus hours of gameplay you’ll typically get on a charge.

The games will be familiar. Resident Evil 4 in VR is what you’d hope for — it turns the survival horror game into a first-person action game that takes advantage of the immersive technology to keep you on edge. Beat Saber, meanwhile, is an iconic rhythm game that has you slashing notes and dodging obstacles in pursuit of high scores. Both are good showcases for VR, particularly for newcomers who might not know what to expect.

