Meta accounts and Horizon profiles arrive today, freeing Quest headsets from Facebook

Meta accounts . As of today, Facebook parent company Meta has begun rolling out the new login system for Quest owners. “The update will roll out globally on a gradual basis, so if you don’t have the option to create a Meta account and Meta Horizon profile right away, you’ll get the update soon,” the company said. If your headset is currently tied to an Oculus account, you’ll need to register for a Meta account to continue using your device after January 1st, 2023. The company announced the new system in a reversal of its to require a Facebook login to use .

While you don’t need a Facebook or Instagram account anymore, you can still use those services to create a Meta account. Conversely, if you’ve already linked your device to Facebook, you can remove your profile from your new Meta account and use an email instead. Once you have one, you’ll need to create a Meta Horizon profile, complete with a unique username, for use in the company’s vision of the metaverse.