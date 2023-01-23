Messenger’s encrypted chats get themes, emoji reactions, and more

Messenger’s E2EE chats hide your online conversations from third parties, including Facebook itself. It also makes it more difficult for law enforcement and hackers to access the messages you’re sending and receiving. WhatsApp already has E2EE by default, and Instagram lets people switch on E2EE for individual conversations.

Previously, Meta didn’t offer any way to customize encrypted chats. As soon as you switched over to (or entered) a secret conversation, all customization options disappeared, and you were left chatting against a plain white background. But now that Meta’s carrying over those customization features to encrypted chats, you can set themes, including static color and gradient ones, to make your conversations look less boring.

You’ll also have access to the full range of emoji reactions in E2EE chats and can customize the quick reaction tray. Meta’s adding the ability to set group profile photos, as well as view active status icons and link previews that show you more information about where a link is leading you. If you’re using Messenger on Android, you can also use the “bubbles” feature for E2EE chats, which gives you quick access to active conversations when you’re in other apps.