Mercedes EQB first drive: A great around-town EV SUV

The Mercedes EQB holds a unique place in the automaker’s US lineup: unlike other EQ vehicles, it’s built upon a platform that supports gas, hybrid and electric drivetrains. If you’re familiar with Mercedes vehicles, you’ll see it’s unmistakably the electric-powered version of the GLB SUV, but it’s had a small makeover to make it fit better with the rest of the EQ line. Those tweaks are mostly saved for the exterior – the interior is nearly identical to its gas counterpart.
The vehicle’s approximate range of 230 miles and DC fast-charging capability of up to 100kW don’t stack up favorably to the latest generation of purpose-built EVs, which could hurt its sales with potential buyers. But for an around-town family SUV, the EQB is hard to beat, offering a combination of comfort, utility and technology in a Mercedes SUV that starts under $60,000. Watch the video below for the full story.
