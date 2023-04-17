Mercedes-Benz’s EQS electric SUV gets the Maybach treatment

The Maybach EQS SUV is only slightly more gaudy than the regular EQS. | Image: Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes-Benz revealed a sumptuous new Maybach version of its all-electric EQS SUV today — and it’s certainly made for owners who aren’t planning on driving it themselves. Instead, they’ll be sitting on one of the two rear captain seats, which are glamorously appointed in diamond-stitched Nappa leather and come with electric recliner seats, pillows, removable tablet screens, and even a bottle chiller to keep the drive alive.

The interior of the Maybach, of course, is designed for maximum comfort for the riders — but that comes at the cost of practicality. Even though it’s an SUV, it only sits four instead of five to seven people, something that makes more sense in the sedan S-Class Maybach vehicles.

Pricing on the Mercedes-Maybach EQS…

