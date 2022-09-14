Memories in Google Photos are getting a new look and fresh features

You can now screate scrapbook-inspired collages with your favorite snaps on Google Photos. | Image: Google

Google Photos is redesigning its Memories feature to better display your cherished snaps, featuring new interactions, memory types, and memory sharing. Some creative updates are also coming in the form of a new collage editor and Styles feature to help you curate your images.

From today, videos are getting more of a spotlight within the redesigned Memories experience, with Google Photos automatically selecting and trimming down longer footage to focus on key moments. Still images will have a subtle zoom effect applied, which is visually different from the full dynamic zoom featured on Cinematic Photos. A small update is also coming to interactions, adding the ability to swipe up or down to move between Memories in addition to the…

