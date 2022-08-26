Megan Thee Stallion had a great time at Japan’s Super Nintendo World

It looks like Megan Thee Stallion has had an incredible time in Japan, from cosplaying as Sailor Moon to taking a trip to the Super Nintendo World amusement park. She shared her thoughts on the trip, from doing real-life Mario Kart — “how many of y’all can say you really played Mario Kart in real life, bitch?” — to hitting the iconic coin block with a “puh-duh.” She also rode the adorable-looking Yoshi’s Adventure ride.

Megan Thee Stallion performed in Osaka’s Summer Sonic 2022 festival on Aug. 20, in Sailor Moon cosplay (that’s “Sailor Megan,” or “Sailor Hottie” to you). And during her time in Japan, she also went to a JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure art exhibition, and checked out manga artist Hirohiko Araki’s original art.

If you’re a fan, then you know Megan Thee Stallion’s love of anime and cosplay runs deep. In 2019, she wore a Naruto crop while sitting in the front row at a Coach show. And in that same year, she also did a cover shoot for Paper magazine styled as “Todoroki Tina,” a shout-out to My Hero Academia. In 2020, she rocked an incredible set of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure-themed acrylics. She shouted out Naruto and Sasuke in her track “Girls in the Hood.”

The FOMO I feel seeing her perform “WAP” in Sailor Moon cosplay with a group of fully themed backup dancers…

Megan Thee Stallion’s newest album, Traumazine, was released on Aug. 4.

If you’re stateside and you’re yearning to visit Super Nintendo World, the Universal Studios Hollywood version of the park is slated to open sometime in 2023. A Super Nintendo World in Orlando, Florida, is also in the works (though it’s been delayed until 2025), as well as a planned eventual opening in Universal Studios Singapore. Until then, you can check out the park via an interactive map and virtual ride-through videos.

Correction: A previous version of this story called the theme park Super Mario World. It is Super Nintendo World. We’ve edited the article to reflect this.