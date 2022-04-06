Max Payne 1 & 2 remakes coming from Remedy, Rockstar for PS5, PC, Xbox

Remedy Entertainment is returning to the Max Payne franchise. The studio announced Wednesday that it’s remaking Max Payne and Max Payne 2: The Fall of Max Payne in coordination with Rockstar Games.

“Max Payne has always held a special place in the hearts of everyone at Remedy, and we know the millions of fans worldwide feel the same,” said Remedy CEO Tero Virtala in a news release. “We’re hugely excited to be working with our partners at Rockstar Games once again for the chance to bring the story, action and atmosphere of the original Max Payne games back to players in new ways.”

Remedy and Rockstar partnered for the creation of Max Payne 2, picking up where original publisher, Gathering of Developers, left off after the original Max Payne. Rockstar Games handled development of Max Payne 3, released in 2012, itself.

Max Payne and Max Payne 2 will be released as a single stand-alone title on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X and will feature a budget similar to Remedy’s other AAA projects, according to the news release. The remakes will used Remedy’s own Northlight engine, the technology that powered Quantum Break and Control.

There’s no word yet on when the remakes might be released, but the project is apparently in the “concept development stage.”