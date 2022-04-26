Matt Reeves’ The Batman is getting a sequel

Robert Pattinson’s Batman will make a return, as Warner Bros. is making a sequel to Matt Reeves’ The Batman. Deadline reports Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group exec Toby Emmerich announced the new film at CinemaCon on Tuesday.

While my colleague Charles Pulliam-Moore felt that the film was “one of the lesser entries, substance-wise, in the grand Batman cinematic canon,” it has proven to be a hit. The movie earned $760 million at the global box office and was watched by 4.1 million households on HBO Max the first week it was available, according to Deadline. (The movie came to the streaming service earlier this month.)

Both Reeves and Pattinson will be back for the new movie, though there aren’t many other details known just yet. But the film isn’t the only thing to look forward to in Reeves’ Batman universe, as there’s also a spinoff about Colin Farrell’s Penguin in the works for HBO Max.