Matilda the Musical trailer kicks off Netflix’s Roald Dahl ambitions

Matilda the Musical was created as part of a deal between Sony and Netflix, and the streaming service is also working on a series based on Charlie and the Chocolate Factory from Thor director Taika Waititi and Phil Johnston, the screenwriter behind Zootopia and Wreck-It Ralph. While both of those projects have been in the works since before the acquisition, Netflix says that they’re just the beginning now that it has access to the entire catalog. (They’re also an important tool for competing with Disney Plus, which has a huge library of existing family-friendly shows and movies.)