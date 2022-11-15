Masterclass’ Cyber Monday deal gives you two memberships for the price of one

All products recommended by The Hamden Journal are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing.

If you’ve been waiting for a Masterclass deal so you can learn from known experts in their field at a discount, you may want to find someone to split an annual membership with. The website’s Cyber Monday offering gives you the chance to buy two annual memberships for the price of one either to gift or to split with a friend. You can technically keep the other subscription for yourself, just take note that the second year-long membership will expire 365 days from the date of your purchase if you don’t redeem it. The second annual membership will be in the same tier you choose, but if you give it to someone who already has an existing subscription, they’ll be getting another year of their current membership plan instead.

Buy 2 Masterclass annual memberships for the price of 1

Masterclass’ annual membership will set you back $15 a month for an individual plan, which does not have offline viewing and can only be accessed on a single device at a time. If you want to be able to watch videos without an internet or to share your account with family members, you can pay for the $20-a-month Duo plan or the $23-a-month Family plan. A membership will give you access to videos from more than 180 instructors that include Gordon Ramsay, Stephen Curry, Neil deGrasse Tyson, RuPaul, Serena Williams and Natalie Portman.

To be eligible for this offer, though, you must not have an active annual membership plan and must not have purchased a get-two-memberships-for-one deal in the past. You must also sign up through Masterclass’ website and not through a third-party portal. The offer is now live on Masterclass and will be available until November 28th at 11:59 PM Pacific/November 29th at 2:59AM Eastern.