Maserati will field a Formula E team in 2023

Some Italian flair is coming to the grid. plans to in the electric motor racing series in 2023, becoming the first brand from the country to do so.

The automaker is returning to single-seater competition for the first time in more than six decades. Maserati ran a successful Formula 1 team in the 1950s and its two-seater MC12 took 14 titles in the FIA GT sports car series between 2004 and 2010.

Maserati plans to take what it learns on Formula E tracks and feed that back into its . “Beyond this piece of history, Maserati Formula E will be our technological laboratory to accelerate the development of high-efficiency electrified powertrains and intelligent software for our road sports cars,” Stellantis Motorsport senior VP Jean-Marc Finot said.

The automaker will enter Formula E as the series , its lightest and fastest vehicle to date. Formula E and the Federation Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA) said the Gen3 will be the planet’s most efficient race car. They claim the EV will produce at least 40 percent of energy used in a race via regenerative braking.