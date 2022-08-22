Marvel’s Thor: Love and Thunder Disney Plus release date announced for September

Marvel Studios’ Thor: Love and Thunder will make its Disney Plus streaming debut on Sept. 8, two months after Thor, The Mighty Thor, Valkyrie, and Korg’s latest adventure bowed in movie theaters. Marvel’s fourth Thor movie is just one of more than a dozen new additions coming to Disney’s streaming service on what the company has branded Disney Plus Day.

Joining Thor: Love and Thunder on Disney Plus on Sept. 8 are Disney’s live-action remake of Pinocchio, Pixar’s new Cars spinoff series Cars on the Road, a new episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, and “Welcome to the Club,” a new animated short from The Simpsons. Disney Plus Day will also welcome two new behind-the-scenes specials to the streaming service, one focused on Lucasfilm’s Obi-Wan series (Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi’s Return) and one on Love and Thunder (Marvel Studios’ Assembled: The Making of Thor: Love and Thunder).

Plus there’s all this other stuff:

Disney Plus Day will precede another major Disney event, the company’s D23 Expo, which should be replete with announcements, sneak peeks, and other teases of content coming from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Lucasfilm, National Geographic, and everything else the entertainment powerhouse owns. D23 will also feature the Disney and Marvel Games Showcase on Sept. 9, which promises new looks at Disney Dreamlight Valley, Marvel’s Midnight Suns, and Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. Disney is also promising a sneak peek at the “upcoming Marvel ensemble game” from Skydance New Media, former Uncharted creative director Amy Hennig’s studio.