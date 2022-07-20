Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered on PC: Specs, launch date, features

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered launches on Windows PC next month, and today Insomniac Games dropped a features-heavy trailer showing the extras that PC gamers can expect from a superhero blockbuster remastered for PlayStation 5 two years ago.

The PC-specific capabilities include ultra-wide monitor support, including panoramic 32:9 and 21:9 aspect ratio monitors, along with Nvidia Surround multi-monitor setups. In terms of enhanced visuals, Insomniac says Spider-Man Remastered will feature unlocked frame rates, improved shadows, and ray-traced reflections that offer even more detail, assuming your rig can handle them.

Marvel’s Spider-Man will also support Nvidia’s Deep Learning Super Sampling and Anti-Aliasing (DLSS and DLAA) which boost frame rates and image quality, again for those with GeForce RTX graphics cards.

Other than the enhanced graphic support, Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered on PC will also support the new PlayStation DualSense controller (for those who have one), as well as keyboard-and-mouse controls. Steam Input support will further expand players’ customization and remapping options. Insomniac also published this matrix of PC specifications for five levels of performance, from “minimum” to “Amazing Ray Tracing” and “Ultimate Ray Tracing.”

Image: Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment

Pre-orders will get buyers early unlocks of three Spidey costumes, the Spider-Drone combat gadget, and five additional skill points to beef up ol’ Webhead. Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered launches Aug. 12 on Steam and the Epic Games Store.