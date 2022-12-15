‘Marvel’s Spider-Man 2‘ is coming to PS5 fall 2023

Sony announced the release window today for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, the sequel to 2018’s Marvel’s Spider-Man and 2020’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales. The PlayStation 5 exclusive will launch in the fall of 2023.

Insomniac Games’ sequel continues the stories of Peter Parker and Miles Morales as they take on Venom, briefly teased in the first two games. We still don’t know much about the web-slinging sequel, but at least we now have a narrower release window.

Last year’s reveal trailer sets up the action:

In the official PlayStation blog, Sony reiterated its 2023 roadmap beyond the superhero sequel. Square Enix’s role-playing game Forspoken is a frantic new IP arriving on January 24th. Hogwarts Legacy, the long-delayed Harry Potter adventure, finally hits the PS5 on February 10th and PS4 on April 4th. Meanwhile, Destiny 2: Lightfall, the game’s seventh expansion, launches for PS5/4 on February 28th, while the Resident Evil 4 remake is heading to PS5/4 on March 24th. Final Fantasy XVI, introducing more in-depth combat for the series, launches for PS5 in the second or third quarter. PlayStation hardware is also coming next year, starting with Sony’s premium and customizable DualSense Edge Wireless Controller, launching on January 26th for $200. Finally, PS VR2, the follow-up to Sony’s six-year-old virtual reality headset, will cost $550 when it arrives on February 22nd.