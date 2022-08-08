Marvel’s Midnight Suns delayed, with PS4, XB1, and Switch now “TBA”

Last fall during Gamescom, Take-Two studio Firaxis Games announced a new turn-based tactical RPG from the XCOM team called Marvel’s Midnight Suns. Taking place on the “darker side of the Marvel Universe,” and pitting well-known heroes like Iron Man, Wolverine, Ghost Rider, Blade, Captain America, and Captain Marvel against Lilith, a supernatural villain, it was originally scheduled for release in March before being pushed back until October 7th.

Along with reporting Q1 2023 earnings, today the publisher announced another delay without many specific details on when the game will be released. Also, the game now appears to have a split release strategy, with PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X / S, and PC versions due before the end of March next year (when Take-Two rolls over its fiscal calendar), while PS4, Xbox One, and Switch editions have a “TBA” release date.

In a statement announcing the news given to The Hamden Journal, the company said “We have made the decision to move back the launch timing of Marvel’s Midnight Suns to ensure the teams at Firaxis Games and 2K deliver the best possible experience for our fans. The title will launch later this fiscal year on Windows PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5. The Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch versions will follow at a later date.”

This report is the first one to include T2’s combined results with newly-acquired Zynga, which has a Disney-licensed title of its own delayed with a non-specific release plan. Two weeks ago Zynga announced Star Wars Hunters, a multiplayer “competitive arena combat game” had been pushed back for release at some point in 2023.