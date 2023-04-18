Marvel’s hoping Thor and Loki can convince you to run a 5K in a new running app

Marvel Move arrives later this summer and features immersive, audio-based training plans for runners. | Image: Six to Start; Marvel

Superhero-themed fitness plans and classes have been on the internet for ages, but this summer, Zombies, Run! creator Six to Start is collaborating with Marvel to launch a new fitness app featuring your favorite comic book superheroes. The forthcoming app, dubbed Marvel Move, will feature a series of immersive audio-based running plans starring popular characters ranging from Thor and his mischievous brother Loki to the X-Men. The app will cost $74.99 per year, though you can get a two-year subscription for $99 for a limited time.

The pitch ought to sound familiar if you’ve ever tried the Zombies, Run! app, which is a mix between a running app and a podcast drama set in the Zombocalypse where you star as the main character. Marvel Move…

