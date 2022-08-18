Marvel’s Avengers is getting a new hero: Bucky Barnes as the Winter Soldier

Marvel’s Avengers, a third-person action brawler from Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics, is still alive and kicking. The game, which sends you on a sweeping adventure playing as a cast of Marvel heroes like Iron Man, Captain America, and more, is getting two new patches. One of which will introduce an entirely new character: Bucky Barnes as the Winter Solider.

Forbes reported the news Thursday via an interview with Avengers’ lead designer Brian Waggoner. According to the site, a 2.6 patch will introduce a new story called the Villain Sector, which further develops Monica’s story as she attempts to reboot MODOK after the events of the main campaign. After that, a 2.7 patch which will add Bucky Barnes as The Winter Solider as a new playable character.

As of now, there aren’t a ton of details on the new character. However, Forbes confirmed that he will appear with his own set of moves.

This isn’t the first new hero added to the game. In April, Crystal Dynamics announced that Jane Foster as The Mighty Thor was on the way. Marvel’s Avengers is available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.