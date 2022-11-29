Marvel’s Avengers free update delivers Cloning Lab raid and Winter Soldier

Good news, Marvel’s Avengers players: Your endgame content has arrived.

Technically, the Cloning Lab Omega-Level Threat was expected almost two years ago, shortly after the ensemble action-adventure launched on PlayStation 4, Windows PC, and Xbox One. But in 2020, Crystal Dynamics didn’t say exactly when the game’s don’t-call-it-a-raid was coming, however, only that it would be a part of late-game missions and content that would dole out loot from special reward pools.

Whatever the case, Cloning Lab Omega-Level Threat became available with a title update that rolled out on Tuesday. In the activity, the campaign’s top villain — Scientist Supreme Monica Rappacini — has revived MODOK but is unable to keep him under control. MODOK has it out for the super heroes and “has developed new tactics since players confronted him in San Francisco,” Crystal Dynamics says, referencing an earlier part of the campaign.

The Cloning Lab is a four-on-one battle, heroes vs. MODOK, and the heroes are expected to be high level. Players will need to be Power Level 175 to enter; the loot is capped at power level 185.

In addition to the raid, The Winter Soldier — Bucky Barnes — joins the lineup as a playable hero with the same update. Crystal Dynamics says Winter Solider is “an almost purely assault-focused hero,” with a damage-dealing move set evocative of his mentors, Captain America and Black Widow. The Winter Soldier is accompanied by a mission chain that guides Barnes back to the path of doing good (after a thorough and traumatizing brainwashing); completing it rewards players with his classic Bucky costume.

Marvel’s Avengers got its first proper raid — featuring Klaw — last year, when PlayStation players got Spider-Man as a platform-exclusive hero.