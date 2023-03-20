Marvel Studios VFX head Victoria Alonso is out

Per The Hollywood Reporter, after 17 years of working at Marvel Studios — originally as executive vice president of visual effects and post-production before going on to become president in the department — Alonso left the company last Friday for reasons that aren’t entirely clear. As a co-producer on a number of Marvel’s earliest films like the first Iron Man, Thor, and Captain America: The First Avenger, Alonso played a key role in shaping the MCU in its infancy, and 2012’s Avengers marked the beginning of her working as an executive producer on all of the studio’s features and series.

While neither Marvel nor Alonso has announced a reason for her exit, as THR notes, it comes at a time when Marvel’s films like Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and series like She-Hulk: Attorney at Law have been criticized for their less-than-stellar applications of VFX. Alonso’s exit also comes just months after returning CEO Bob Iger made clear that his plan for Disney’s long-term success involves reigning in content spend and that Marvel might not be in the business of putting out third or fourth franchise installments for very much longer.