Marvel Snap Token Shop, pool 4 and 5 cards revealed in new update

Marvel Snap’s next big update will make it less frustrating to get the pool 3 cards that you’re looking for, thanks to the addition of a Token Shop that will use a new earnable currency that can be spent directly on new cards. That’s good news, not just for folks hungry for Venom, Deadpool, Doctor Doom, and other powerful cards, but for folks also looking forward to pool 4 and 5, which spans 16 all-new cards.

Developer Second Dinner said in an update on Tuesday that next month’s featured new card, Silver Surfer, is just the start of new cosmic-themed characters coming to Marvel Snap decks. Joining Norrin Radd in Marvel Snap soon are Galactus, Thanos, Valkyrie, and Super Skrull — four of six new pool 5 cards that will be “10 times more rare” than previous pools.

The good news for players eyeing the new pool 4 and 5 cards is that they won’t have to complete their pool 3 collection — the game’s largest pool of cards — to start getting the new ones. And while pool 4 cards will be “super rare,” they too can be purchased directly from the Token Shop using Collector’s Tokens. Those tokens can be earned from Collector’s Caches as players upgrade their cards, and the Token Shop will update every eight hours with a new card that players don’t currently own.

Second Dinner co-founder and chief development officer Ben Brode explains more about the Token Shop and how players can earn tokens in the video above, but like most things Marvel Snap-related, the new system seems atypically generous for a free-to-play game.

The developers also offer a quick rundown of the new cards coming to Marvel Snap in December, starting with Silver Surfer, a 3-cost/0-power card that, on reveal, gives your other 3-cost cards +3 power. Surfer will pair well with cards like Wong and Odin, as well as a deck full of 3-cost cards.

Here’s the rest of what’s new in Marvel Snap’s next season:

Pool 4

Luke Cage (2/1) — Ongoing: Your cards can’t have their Power reduced.

Absorbing Man (4/3) — On Reveal: If the last card you played has an On Reveal ability, this card copies it.

She-Hulk (6/10) — Costs 1 less for each unspent Energy last turn.

Titania (1/5) — When ANY card is played at this location, this card switches sides.

Mariah Hill (2/3) — On Reveal: Add a random 1-cost card to your hand.

Agent Coulson (3/4) — On Reveal: Add a random 4-cost and 5-cost card to your hand.

Helicarrier (6/10) — When you discard this from your hand, add 3 random cards to your hand.

M’Baku (1/2) — If this is in your deck at the end of the game, it jumps to a random location.

Attuma (4/10) — If you have another card here at the end of your turn, destroy this.

Orka (6/9) — Ongoing: +5 power if this is your only card here.

Pool 5