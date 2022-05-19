Marvel Snap is a new card game from ex-Hearthstone devs

Marvel, publisher Nuverse, and developer Second Dinner announced a new mobile and Windows PC card game on Thursday: Marvel Snap. The game has been in development for four years and has been designed by rethinking some of the standardized elements of games such as Hearthstone.

For one, the developers promise a fast game, estimating that each battle will take about three minutes, while noting that both players will be able to play simultaneously instead of waiting on one another. The game also includes a number of new concepts, such as a “snap” mechanic that lets players double down if they are feeling confident in a victory.

Founded by former Hearthstone game director Ben Brode and former Hearthstone executive producer Hamilton Chu, development studio Second Dinner has a history with successful mobile titles — and in Chu’s case, a history that includes working as a producer on Bungie’s early Halo games.

We first heard about Second Dinner in 2019, when the studio announced plans to make a Marvel game and revealed that it had raised $30 million from NetEase. At the time, the company consisted of five people, with plans to expand to 10-15 over the next few years. Currently, the studio lists 48 team members on its website.