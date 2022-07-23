Marvel Phase 5: The MCU continues with new schedule of movies and TV

The upcoming calendar for the Marvel Cinematic Universe has seen a shake-up. The Black Panther sequel Wakanda Forever will now be the final installment of the franchise’s Phase 4, and the third Ant-Man and the Wasp movie, Quantumania, will begin Phase 5, Kevin Feige announced Saturday at San Diego Comic-Con.

We already knew that most of these shows and movies were coming, but now we have dates for many of them (and actual titles for some, as well). All of Phase 5 has been plotted out, as well as some of Phase 6.

Here’s the calendar as it stands right now for Phase 5 and 6 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Phase 5

The third movie in the Ant-Man series brings back director Peyton Reed and stars Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas, and Michelle Pfeiffer. New to this particular mini-franchise are Kathryn Newton (now playing Cassie Lang, Scott’s daughter), Jonathan Majors’ Kang the Conqueror (but a different version than the one that showed up in Loki season one), and Bill Murray.

Scott Lang has saved the universe, so he’s taking some time to himself and writing a book. We already know from Ms. Marvel he has a podcast. What could go wrong?

This upcoming series sees Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and Talos (Ben Mendolsohn) team up in a conspiracy thriller where Skrulls have infiltrated Earth at the highest levels. At SDCC, Cobie Smulder described the show as a “guessing game” between humans and Skrull. Emilia Clark and Olivia Colman also feature in the cast. The series will be directed by Thomas Bezucha (Big Eden) and Ali Selem (Sweet Land), and written by Kyle Bradstreet (Mr. Robot).

May 5 2023: Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3



James Gunn returns for the third entry in the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise. It will be the last for this particular team, with a focus on Rocket, per the SDCC presentation.

A trailer was shown at SDCC, with a brief glimpse of Will Poulter’s Adam Warlock and a baby Rocket.

Summer 2023: Echo (Disney Plus)



This spin-off series from Hawkeye will follow Alaqua Cox’s Maya Lopez. Vincent D’Onofrio and Charlie Cox will also reportedly be involved, as well as Zahn McClarnon.

Summer 2023: Loki season 2 (Disney Plus)



Season 2 of Loki was confirmed a while ago, but now we have a release date. Tom Hiddlestone returns, of course

July 28, 2023: The Marvels



This sequel to Captain Marvel will be directed by Nia DaCosta (Candyman) and will see the first meeting of Kamala Khan with her idol Carol Danvers (after a near-miss in Ms. Marvel).

November 3, 2023: Blade



Blade! It’s happening again. One of the most brilliant superhero movies of all time is getting a reboot, this time with Mahershala Ali as the lead half-vampire. Bassam Tariq (Ghosts of Sugar Land) directs, and Delroy Lindo co-stars.

Fall 2023: Ironheart (Disney Plus)



This series will follow Riri Williams, a young engineering student who makes a super iron suit much like Iron Man. Williams will be played by Dominique Thorne (If Beale Street Could Talk), and will be seen first in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Winter 2023: Agatha: Coven of Chaos (Disney Plus)



This WandaVision spin-off series will follow Kathryn Hahn’s Agatha Harkness character.

Spring 2024: Daredevil Born Again



Charlie Cox will reprise his role as Daredevil in this upcoming series, and Wilson D’Onofrio will return as the Kingpin.

Daredevil recently appeared in Spider-Man: No Way Home, as well as in the new trailer for the upcoming She-Hulk series.

May 3, 2024: Captain America New World Order



Sam Wilson will be donning the shield once again after Falcon and Winter Soldier, in the latest installment in one of the MCU’s oldest franchises. New World Order was also the title of the first episode of that series. The movie will be directed by Julias Onah (The Cloverfield Paradox).

July 26, 2024: Thunderbolts



The Thunderbolts are an antihero team of reformed supervillains. The movie adaptation will be directed by Jake Schreier (Robot & Frank).

Phase 6

November 8, 2024: Fantastic Four

May 2, 2025: Avengers: The Kang Dynasty



November 7, 2025: Avengers: Secret Wars

