Marvel Comics’ announces new Blade series about his daughter at NYCC 2022

Marvel Comics’ announces new Blade series about his daughter at NYCC 2022

by

The vampire slayer known as Blade has been many things: reluctant member of a Dracula-hunting crew, co-founder of a monster hunting firm, leather jacket enthusiast. But next February, he’s set to take on a new role — proud papa of marquee Marvel superhero.

At the Marvel Voices panel at New York Comic Con 2022, the publisher announced a five-issue miniseries called Bloodline: Daughter of Blade. Starting next February, the book will feature the first full-length spotlight for Brielle Brooks, the titular daughter of the notorious shade-sporting daywalker. Written by Danny Lore with art by Karen S. Darboe, the series will follow Brielle as she discovers her half-vampiric heritage, and has to grapple with that pesky combination of puberty and unexpected monster brawls.

Brielle first made her debut in a short feature in this year’s Free Comic Book Day 2022: Avengers/X-Men. That story introduced Bri as an average teen girl growing up with her mother in Atlanta, only to find herself not-infrequently running afoul of local vampires. That story’s concluding twist — that Blade had left Bri to live with her mother in order to keep her safe from their dangerous heritage — sets up a probable reunion in this upcoming series.

Blade, for his part, had something of a rough upbringing of his own. First introduced by Marv Wolfman and Gene Colan in their 1970’s Tomb of Dracula series, the London-born Eric Brooks (yes, Wesley Snipes fans: Blade canonically sounds like a chimney sweep) was born to a mother fatally attacked by the vampire Deacon Frost while giving birth. With his half-vampire blood, Eric found himself sensitive to sunlight (hence his trademark black shades) but otherwise immune to vampiric attack, and swore vengeance against all vampire-kind.

Image: Marvel Comics

That status quo lasted until the late ‘90’s, when, in a move to better resemble Blade’s movie adaptation, Blade found himself bitten by the sort-of-vampire Morbius (it was, indeed, Morbin’ time) and transformed into a Daywalker: a semi-vampire able to walk in sunlight, but still resisting an insatiable bloodlust.

But one thing Blade has always been is a sullen, self-consciously no-nonsense loner, so pairing him with a hitherto unknown teen daughter adds a new, and potentially very funny, wrinkle to both characters’ lives — kind of like the Burt Reynolds vehicle Cop and a Half, except the kid is in high school, and the killer they arrest is Dracula. As Marvel Entertainment gets set for a big push for a new Blade movie reboot, rumors have swirled that a casting call for a teen actress indicates that Brielle, or a character like her, will co-star in the film. That was back in 2021, and the movie won’t hit theaters until 2023, but it would continue a major trend in Marvel’s Phase 4 and 5. Brielle could find herself poised for some major attention. Better practice her best fang-toothed smile.