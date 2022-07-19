Mario Strikers: Battle League’s first free DLC drops Friday, adds Daisy

Mario Strikers: Battle League will get its first drop of free post-release content this week with the addition of new competitors Daisy and Shy Guy. Nintendo outlined the first free update for the Nintendo Switch soccer game on Tuesday, confirming that two more updates are expected to arrive before the end of 2022.

Daisy is technique-type player, who can’t be knocked down — even by the fattest, grossest Yoshi tongue, as shown in a new Mario Strikers: Battle League trailer. The princess of Sarasaland also summons flowers to the pitch in her Super Strike move, launching the opposing team into the air.

Joining Daisy is Shy Guy, the masked minion who is described as an all-rounder “whose gear choices are key” to success. Shy Guy’s Super Strike turns him into a spinning projectile to deliver a nasty header.

Nintendo and developer Next Level Games are also giving Mario Strikers: Battle League players some new cosmetics: a knight-themed gear set and the Desert Ruin stadium. All that content is coming to the Switch game on July 21.

Daisy and Shy Guy expand the game’s existing roster, which also includes Mario, Bowser, Luigi, Peach, Rosalina, Yoshi, Toad, Donkey Kong, Wario, and Waluigi. That leaves many potential playable candidates still to come, as the previous game in the Strikers franchise, Mario Strikers Charged for Wii, also featured Bowser Jr., Diddy Kong, Petey Piranha, Hammer Bro, Koopa Troopa, Birdo, Boo, Dry Bones, and Monty Mole.