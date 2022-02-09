Mario Strikers: Battle League announced for Nintendo Switch

Mario is ready to take to the soccer pitch once again. Mario Strikers: Battle League is a new super-charged Mario soccer game coming to the Nintendo Switch, and it’ll be out on June 10.

A new trailer at the Nintendo Direct on Wednesday showed off the upcoming soccer game. Battle League has players teaming up in five-on-five matches to slug it out on the pitch. Players can tackle, of course, and attack members of the opposing team with classic Mario weapons like green shells. They can also unleash super powerful shots called “hyper strikes.” Popular characters from the Mario series, including Mario, Peach, and Yoshi will be returning, and can now be outfitted with gear that will change up their stats on the field.

The game will allow up to eight players to compete in local co-op with a single Nintendo Switch Console. If you can’t round up enough people, there will also be an online club mode with a ranked ladder.

The game will be the latest installment in the Mario Strikers series. Previously, Mario Strikers Charged was released for Nintendo Wii in 2007, and Super Mario Strikers was released for Nintendo Gamecube in 2005. Like the gameplay shown today, those two games were chaotic soccer game featuring loads of red-card-worthy antics.