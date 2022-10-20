Mario Rabbids Sparks of Hope full spark list, and where to find them

Few things are more key to Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope than the titular sparks — basically just lil’ guys with silly faces who help you out in battle. Across the game’s five distinct planets, you’ll meet 30 sparks, each of which has a unique pairing of an active and passive ability.

Most sparks are good. Some are great. A handful will likely collect dust in your inventory. (You can level sparks up by expending star bits or using a star potion, though.) Initially, each character can only equip one spark at a time, but you’ll soon get the option to slot two per party member.

Image: Nintendo/Ubisoft via The Hamden Journal

If want you unlock the full potential of the game’s deliciously robust tactical combat, finding all 30 sparks is imperative. Here’s the full list of every spark in Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, alongside some information on what they do in battle and where you can find them:

Beacon Beach sparks

Image: Nintendo/Ubisoft via The Hamden Journal

Starburst: Increases how much damage you deal for a turn and reduces how much damage you receive, and also grants those affects to party members in your vicinity. (Mario starts with Starburst)

Increases how much damage you deal for a turn and reduces how much damage you receive, and also grants those affects to party members in your vicinity. (Mario starts with Starburst) Reflector: Reflects a portion of any damage you receive back at the enemy who dealt it, plus buffs your weapon damage. (Complete the tutorial to unlock Reflector)

Reflects a portion of any damage you receive back at the enemy who dealt it, plus buffs your weapon damage. (Complete the tutorial to unlock Reflector) Pyrostar: Gives your weapon bonus fire damage for a turn and makes you immune to the burn status effect. (You get Pyrostar through the main story)

Gives your weapon bonus fire damage for a turn and makes you immune to the burn status effect. (You get Pyrostar through the main story) Aquanox: Gives your weapon bonus water damage for a turn and makes you immune to the splash status effect. (You get Aquanox through the main story)

Gives your weapon bonus water damage for a turn and makes you immune to the splash status effect. (You get Aquanox through the main story) Toxiquake: Creates a succession of toxic-imbued shockwaves, which damage nearby enemies, and also makes you immune to the ooze status effect. (You get Toxiquake through the main story)

Creates a succession of toxic-imbued shockwaves, which damage nearby enemies, and also makes you immune to the ooze status effect. (You get Toxiquake through the main story) Exosphere: Reduces any damage you receive on the following enemy turn and passively increases how much damage you deal with dashes, stomps, and other movement abilities. (Edge starts with Exosphere)

Reduces any damage you receive on the following enemy turn and passively increases how much damage you deal with dashes, stomps, and other movement abilities. (Edge starts with Exosphere) Screech: Pushes enemies away from you and increases how much critical hit damage you deal. (Finish Beacon Beach’s secret zone to get Screech)

Pushes enemies away from you and increases how much critical hit damage you deal. (Finish Beacon Beach’s secret zone to get Screech) Electrodash: Imbues your dashes with electric damage for a turn and makes you immune to the shock status effect. (Complete the “From Bad to Worse” side quest to get Electrodash)

Imbues your dashes with electric damage for a turn and makes you immune to the shock status effect. (Complete the “From Bad to Worse” side quest to get Electrodash) Aquadash: Imbues your dashes with water damage for a turn and makes you immune to the splash status effect. (Complete the “Cheep Beats and Bleepbeats” side quest to get Aquadash)

Pristine Peaks sparks

Image: Nintendo/Ubisoft via The Hamden Journal

Cryobolide: Gives your weapon bonus ice damage for a turn and makes you immune to the frostbite status effect. (You get Cryobolide through the main story)

Gives your weapon bonus ice damage for a turn and makes you immune to the frostbite status effect. (You get Cryobolide through the main story) Ethering: Depending on Ethering’s level, it turns you invisible for a turn or two, which prevents enemies from attacking you. Also, your dashes are stronger. (You get Ethering through the main story)

Depending on Ethering’s level, it turns you invisible for a turn or two, which prevents enemies from attacking you. Also, your dashes are stronger. (You get Ethering through the main story) Electroid: Gives your weapon bonus electric damage for a turn and makes you immune to the shock status effect. (You get Electroid through the main story)

Gives your weapon bonus electric damage for a turn and makes you immune to the shock status effect. (You get Electroid through the main story) Pyrogedden: Deals fire damage to all enemies in an area, and protects you from suffering the burn status effect. (You get Pyrogedden for finishing the first battle in the Winter Palace)

Deals fire damage to all enemies in an area, and protects you from suffering the burn status effect. (You get Pyrogedden for finishing the first battle in the Winter Palace) Vampdash: Gives your dash a health-siphoning effect for a turn, plus increases how much damage you deal with dashes. (Finish Pristine Peaks’ secret zone to get Vampdash)

Gives your dash a health-siphoning effect for a turn, plus increases how much damage you deal with dashes. (Finish Pristine Peaks’ secret zone to get Vampdash) Regenesis: Restores a significant percentage of your health for a set number of terms, depending on its plus, plus increases your max health. (Complete the “Hide n’ Squeak” side quest to get Regenesis)

Restores a significant percentage of your health for a set number of terms, depending on its plus, plus increases your max health. (Complete the “Hide n’ Squeak” side quest to get Regenesis) Zephystar: Gives your weapon bonus wind damage for a turn and makes you immune to the gust status effect. (Complete the “Dr. Vent’s Frozen Oddity” side quest to get Zephystar)

Palette Prime sparks

Image: Nintendo/Ubisoft via The Hamden Journal

Glitter: Pulls enemies toward you and increases your weapon damage. (You get Glitter through the main story)

Pulls enemies toward you and increases your weapon damage. (You get Glitter through the main story) Electrogedden: Deals electric damage to all enemies in an area, and protects you from suffering the shock status effect. (You get Electrogedden through the main story)

Deals electric damage to all enemies in an area, and protects you from suffering the shock status effect. (You get Electrogedden through the main story) Zephyrquake: Creates a succession of wind-imbued shockwaves, which damage nearby enemies, and protects you from suffering the gust status effect. (You get Zephyrquake through the main story)

Creates a succession of wind-imbued shockwaves, which damage nearby enemies, and protects you from suffering the gust status effect. (You get Zephyrquake through the main story) Wildclaw Master: Summons a wildclaw ally and reduces how much damage you take. (Finish Palette Prime’s secret zone to get Wildclaw Master)

Summons a wildclaw ally and reduces how much damage you take. (Finish Palette Prime’s secret zone to get Wildclaw Master) Vampastra: Your next attack deals more damage, has a higher chance of landing as a critical hit, and will restore a portion of damage you deal as HP. (Complete the “Bury the Hatchet” side quest to get Vampastra)

Your next attack deals more damage, has a higher chance of landing as a critical hit, and will restore a portion of damage you deal as HP. (Complete the “Bury the Hatchet” side quest to get Vampastra) Zephyrdash: Imbues your dashes with wind damage for a turn and makes you immune to the gust status effect. (Complete the “A Dryad’s Dream” side quest to get Zephyrdash)

Terra Flora sparks

Image: Nintendo/Ubisoft via The Hamden Journal

Aquaquake: Creates a succession of water-imbued shockwaves, which damage nearby enemies, and protects you from suffering the splash status effect. (You get Aquaquake through the main story)

Creates a succession of water-imbued shockwaves, which damage nearby enemies, and protects you from suffering the splash status effect. (You get Aquaquake through the main story) Pulser: Revives nearby allies and increases how much healing you receive. (You get Pulser through the main story)

Revives nearby allies and increases how much healing you receive. (You get Pulser through the main story) Cryogedden: Deals ice damage to all enemies in an area, and protects you from suffering the frostbite status effect. (Finish Terra Flora’s secret zone to get Cryogedden)

Deals ice damage to all enemies in an area, and protects you from suffering the frostbite status effect. (Finish Terra Flora’s secret zone to get Cryogedden) Toxicomet: Gives your weapon bonus toxic damage for a turn and makes you immune to the ooze status effect. (Complete the “Quest for Courage” side quest to get Toxicomet)

Gives your weapon bonus toxic damage for a turn and makes you immune to the ooze status effect. (Complete the “Quest for Courage” side quest to get Toxicomet) Oozer Master: Summons an oozer ally, plus applies the silence status effect to any toxic attacks. (Complete the “Sullivan’s Despair” side quest to get Oozer Master)

Barrendale Mesa sparks

Image: Nintendo/Ubisoft via The Hamden Journal