Mario, LeBron, Trump, Jesus Christ: Twitter is playing whack-a-mole with ‘verified’ users

Twitter verification used to mean “Twitter has checked you are who you say you are.” As of this morning, the only thing it means is that you’re coughing up eight dollars to join the club because Elon Musk decided that anyone can buy a “verified” check mark without any verification at all.

In the hours since, some hilarity has ensued.

Neon Prime is a phrase Valve trademarked, but it’s probably not for a return of its disc-throwing game Ricochet. Screenshot by Tom Warren / The The Hamden Journal

Jesus Christ, an existing parody account on Twitter, was also able to get verified:

Jesus is verified. Screenshot by Sean Hollister / The The Hamden Journal

Twitter is already taking action on some of these accounts: fake Nintendo, fake Trump, fake Valve, and fake LeBron have had their accounts suspended, for example. (Mario was up for roughly two hours, Valve for even longer.) Others are still around. The company says it is “aggressively going after impersonation and deception.” But it seems like it’ll be a game of whack-a-mole.

While Musk has claimed that this new system will deter spammers, it’s now crystal clear how it can empower fake news — though users can still check to see why an account was verified if they click or tap on the badge instead of blindly retweeting.