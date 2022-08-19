Mario Kart Tour’s next event, the Bowser Tour, starts next week

Mario Kart Tour’s next event is all about Bowser. The mobile racing game’s next content release will be the Bowser Tour, and will take players back to a familiar track inside his lair and add a few new cosmetic options. The event is set to begin on Aug. 24 at 2 a.m. ET.

The Bowser Tour will add the GBA Bowser’s Castle 3 course to Mario Kart Tour during the event, giving players a new lava-filled track to race through. The track first appeared in Mario Kart: Super Circuit for the Game Boy Advance before reappearing in 2008’s Mario Kart Wii.

This Tour will also feature some new cosmetic content, including new racing suits for Miis that take some inspiration from Bowser as well. The event will let players deck their characters out in racing suits themed after Bowser’s classic look as well as a Dry Bowser skeleton suit.

There was something wrong with the previous Mii Racing Suits Wave 13 video.

We have posted the correct video here.

We hope you continue to enjoy Mario Kart Tour. pic.twitter.com/uImnSPntuF — Mario Kart Tour (@mariokarttourEN) August 19, 2022

When the Bowser Tour begins next week it will replace the Sundae Tour, which is currently running and features the Sky-High Sundae track.